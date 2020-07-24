H-E-B coupon will save teachers up to $50 off school and office supplies

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B is helping Texas teachers save big on school and office supplies with a coupon valued at up to $50.

Teachers who register at heb.com/teachers before 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 27 will receive a coupon via email that gives them 15% off select school supplies and office items.

The coupons are redeemable in H-E-B stores through Sept. 1 and have a maximum savings allowance of $50.

“H-E-B is a proud supporter of education throughout the year, and during this time of uncertainty, it’s even more important to invest in our teachers who dedicate their lives in service to our children, inspiring them to become the next generation of leaders in Texas,” said H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs Winell Herron.

In past years, the discount applied to supplies like pens, crayons, pencils, binders, markers, folders and more. Household items eligible for the promotion have previously included disinfecting wipes, disinfecting sprays, hand sanitizer, paper towels, facial tissues and food storage bags.

