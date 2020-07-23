Stock up on school supplies and diapers during tax-free weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Texas’ annual tax-free weekend is coming up and consumers can save about $8 for every $100 spent on qualifying items.

This year’s tax-free weekend will be Aug. 7-9 and qualifying items like clothing, shoes, backpacks and school supplies will not be taxed, but there are exceptions.

Any individual item priced more than $100 will not be tax-exempt and accessories such as jewelry, handbags, umbrellas and wallets will not be tax-exempt.

Luggage, briefcases, gym bags and clothing alterations such as embroidery also don’t qualify for tax exemption.

To help promote social distancing, qualifying items purchased by telephone, mail, custom order or any other means, including in-store purchase, will all be tax-exempt. However, the items must be delivered and paid for during the exemption weekend.

If a consumer orders and pays for an item during the tax-free weekend and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period it will still qualify for exemption even if it’s delivered after the exemption period ends. Read more on that here.

Diapers are also on the list of items that are tax-exempt.

Click HERE for a full list of taxable and tax-exempt items.

Related articles:

All of the start dates, COVID-19 plans for San Antonio-area school districts

UTSA survey: Students less engaged during distance learning

Classroom Confessionals: Share your thoughts about returning to in-person learning during COVID-19 pandemic