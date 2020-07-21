Classroom Confessionals: Share your thoughts about returning to in-person learning during COVID-19 pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio-area schools aren’t allowed to reopen for face-to-face instruction until after September due to safety concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

With most local schools set to start the academic year in August, it’s left districts, teachers and parents wondering how to keep kids and educators safe while still providing the best possible learning situation.

A directive from the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District sent July 17 says Bexar County students will have access to learning materials virtually but no in-person instruction or extra-curricular activities, including athletics, will be allowed until at least Sept. 7.

On July 21, the University Interscholastic League announced that schools, based on size, will have delayed athletics practice and competitions. Schools in the Class 1A - 4A bracket will restart practices on August 3, while Class 5A and 6A schools begin on September 7.

Under the TEA guidance, schools are required to comply with the governor’s mask order. Anyone who is exhibiting symptoms of the virus or has a lab-confirmed test must stay home throughout the infection period and cannot return until symptoms have improved and at least three days have passed since recovery, according to the guidance.

