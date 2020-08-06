Teachers can get free donuts and coffee at Krispy Kreme next week

SAN ANTONIO – Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet deal to teachers next week for Educator Appreciation Week.

Starting Monday, August 10 through Friday, August 14 teachers who show their ID will receive one free original glazed doughnut and one cup of brewed coffee.

Additionally, anyone who purchases a dozen doughnuts on Tuesday will receive a second dozen for free, known as the “Straight ‘A’ Dozen.”

The “Straight ‘A’ Dozen” includes nine original glazed donuts and three creme-filled doughnuts topped with chocolate icing and sprinkles.

Guests can order the “Straight ‘A’ Dozen” in stores on Tuesday or online here.

Start your order and add one “Straight ‘A’ Dozen” and one dozen of your choice to your cart. Use promo code “STRAIGHTA” at checkout to redeem the sweet offer for delivery or pickup.

A list of participating stores can be found here.