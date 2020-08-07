Man hit by vehicle on San Antonio’s East Side identified by ME’s office

SAN ANTONIO – A 33-year-old man who died after he was hit by a vehicle late Wednesday has been identified.

William Gamez died of blunt force injuries following the accident in the 4000 block of East Houston Street, not far from East Commerce Street on the city’s East Side.

According to SAPD, Gamez was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle. He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center but died just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

A white vehicle fled following the collision, police said.

If the driver of the vehicle is found, they may face a charge of failure to stop and render aid, police said.

Read also: Man charged in fatal shooting of Fort Hood soldier who was left on secluded road