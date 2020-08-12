Pilot, second passenger die weeks after South Side plane crash

SAN ANTONIO – A pilot and a second passenger involved in a South Side plane crash have died weeks after the aircraft went down behind a home near Stinson Municipal Airport, an official with the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Wednesday.

Pilot Robert Perguson, 28, and Zachary Collins, 33, died Tuesday after lengthy stays at a San Antonio military burn center.

No cause or manner of death was available for either victim.

A third person in the plane, 56-year-old Simon Willett, died at the scene of the crash.

Perguson and Collins were taken to the hospital with severe burns.

The crash happened July 25 behind a home in the 9400 block of Espada Road.

The Federal Aviation Administration and police said the single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed shortly after take off.

The National Transportation Safety Board has not yet released its preliminary investigation of the deadly crash.

Both Perguson and Collins had been listed in critical, but stable condition at the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research Burn Center, which is collocated at Brooke Army Medical Center.

Perguson was the owner and operator of Valkyrie Aviation, based at Stinson, according to public records.

The plane involved in the crash was registered to Perguson, FAA records show.