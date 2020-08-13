High school administrators visit homes of students that haven’t completed registration

SAN ANTONIO – School will soon be back in session, but will students log in and show up?

Educators fear for the future of some students who they say have been impossible to reach since schools shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Less than two weeks from the start of the new school year, administrators from Warren High School implemented a festive outreach approach to offer their students help. Two mini busses decorated in school colors made their way through the neighborhoods of Warren Warrior students to door-knock.

Local school administrators visit homes of students that have been MIA since schools shut down in March due to COVID-19 concerns. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The NISD high school’s principal, Valeria Sisk said they tried to reach 45 students Thursday morning.

“It’s going to be really important that we reach these students so that we can make contact with them and reengage them,” Sisk said. “We’ve attempted to make contact with them and we haven’t received a response yet.”

The visit isn’t because the student may be in trouble, rather, it’s to check-in on them, their needs and get them excited to connect with their teachers and classmates.

“I want to tell them to not be discouraged,” Sisk said. “You know, we’re all going through this pandemic right now and we truly, really want it over.”

In the Spring, administrators from Warren High School completed a round of door-knocking to the homes of students that didn’t log into their Google classrooms. Sisk said it was successful and is confident this spirited visit will do the same.

During the summer, Sisk has been working alongside NISD administrators on how to engage students and their families to participate in remote learning.

“It may be some type of phone situation, phone number situation or it may be just the ability to sign in to the Internet or the electronic piece or not having the (necessary) computer or the device,” Sisk said. “So, we just want to know (what) resources that they may need (to attend virtual classes).”

Classes for NISD are set to begin virtually on Monday, August 24.