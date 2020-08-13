Man, 72, shot during robbery while exercising on South Side trail, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 72-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot while exercising on a park trail on the South Side, police said.

The shooting call was reported in the 6500 block of Padre Drive, near the San Antonio River, on Wednesday evening.

Police said the man was approached by three or four men between the ages of 18 and 20 who were wearing red.

The men demanded the 72-year-old man's property, but the victim couldn't understand them because he only spoke Spanish, police said.

When the victim didn't give up his property, he was shot in the upper thigh, officials said.

Police said the men took the victim's keys and took off in his SUV.

The victim then called his wife to tell her what happened, and she called the police.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim and took him to another location so emergency services personnel could treat him. He was then taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said.

Police believe the men arrived at the location in a stolen blue vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.