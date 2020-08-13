WATCH LIVE: Mayor Nirenberg, City Council to discuss sending 1/8 cent sales tax to vote in November

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and City Council will meet on Thursday morning to discuss whether to send a 1/8 cent sales tax to voters in November.

The meeting is slated to begin at 9 a.m. via livestream, but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The 1/8 cent sales tax would fund a four-year, $154 million program to help 40,000 out-of-work or under-employed San Antonio residents.

Later today, the VIA board will also consider a similar proposal that would divert the tax to transportation funding after it is used for the development/economic opportunity program.

The money would be redirected from the 1/8 cent that funds the Linear Creekways and the Edwards Aquifer Protection Program after its current use expires. That tax is expected to expire by April 2021 after meetings its $180 million cap.

Council will decide whether to put the issue in front of voters on Nov. 3.

Council will also take up the purchase of 86 concealable body armor vests for the San Antonio Police Department Training Academy for cadet classes, and an ordinance approving the removal of the Christopher Columbus statue from Columbus Park.