BCSO deputies investigating chop shop found in southwest Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies are responding to the scene of a chop shop in which several stolen vehicles and trailers were found in the southwest area of the county, officials said.

Deputies responded to the scene Thursday night in the 14000 block of Wheeler Road.

Officials said they found four stolen trucks, a stolen ditch witch and two stolen flatbed construction trailers.

Officials are expected to provide more details soon. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.