PSA: Texas fishing and hunting licenses expire in August

SAN ANTONIO – Heads up - it’s time to renew licenses for Texas anglers and hunters.

Licenses for the 2019-2020 season expire at the end of August, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Licenses for the 2020-2021 season go on sale Saturday, Aug. 15.

The only exception to the expiration deadline is for anglers who purchased a year-from-purchase-all-water package.

One hundred percent of the annual sale of around 2.4 million hunting and fishing licenses directly funds conservation efforts in Texas, including fish stocking, wildlife management, habitat restoration, public hunting leases, river fishing access as well as helping fund the Texas Game Wardens.

Licenses can be purchased online at the TPWD website, by phone or in-person at more than 1,700 retailers across Texas.

To order by phone, call (800) 895-4248 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A fishing license is required for adult anglers and can be purchased starting at $11 for a one-day, all-water access license for Texas residents. Children aged 16 and younger fish for free, in addition to anyone born before Jan. 1, 1931.

The following list shows places in the San Antonio-area that are good for fishing:

Boerne City Lake Park

Brackenridge Park

Calaveras Lake

Canyon Lake

Converse North Park City Lake

Earl Scott Pond

Elmendorf Lake

Fischer Park (two ponds)

Landa Park

Live Oak City Park

Miller’s Pond

Padre Park

Southside Lions Park

Stablewood Farms Park

Tom Slick Park

Victor Braunig Lake

Woodlawn Lake

Hunting and fishing regulations for the 2020-21 season can be found on the Outdoor Annual mobile app or through the online version of the Outdoor Annual, according to a press release from TPWD officials. The app works without internet connectivity after it has been downloaded which allows hunters and anglers to view regulations in remote locations.

For frequently asked questions about Texas hunting and fishing licenses, visit the TPWD website.