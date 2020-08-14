San Antonio man accused of recording 8-year-old girl in shower

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested after police say he recorded an 8-year-old girl who was showering.

Benito Villegas, 27, is charged with invasive visual recording, according to his arrest affidavit. Villegas was taken into custody on Thursday, jail records showed.

On Aug. 7, the girl’s mother called police about the incident, according to the affidavit. She told officers that two days earlier, Villegas recorded her daughter in the shower.

The girl told police that Villegas “adamantly demanded she shower” while the two of them were in the home alone. Villegas instructed the girl to leave the bathroom window open while she showered.

“The 8-year-old was confused by the instruction but complied,” according to the affidavit.

While stepping out of the shower, the girl told police she saw Villegas’ hand through the open window holding a phone pointed at her.

After obtaining a search warrant for Villegas’ cell phone, police found the video depicting the girl in the bathroom, according to the affidavit.

Villegas’ bail was set at $15,000, jail records showed.