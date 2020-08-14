SAPD: Suspect fatally stabbed 23-year-old man, had relative drive him away from scene

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect who fatally stabbed a man and had his relative drive him away from the crime scene.

Officers responded to the stabbing at 3:45 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 1500 block of Jackson Keller Road.

Witnesses told police a man, 23, walked out of a bedroom with multiple stab wounds. Moments later, the suspect walked out of the same bedroom and asked a relative to drive him away, police said.

The relative said the suspect jumped out of the vehicle while they were on Loop 410 near the San Antonio International Airport.

The stabbing victim was transported to University Hospital where he later died. He has not been identified by authorities.

As of Friday morning, no arrests have been made.

Read also:

BCSO deputies find 12 stolen vehicles in southwest Bexar County chop shop, officials say

1 injured, 1 in custody after cutting on East Side, police say

Police investigating ‘tragic loss of life’ at Methodist Hospital Northeast