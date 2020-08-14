1 injured, 1 in custody after cutting on East Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man was injured and another man is in custody following a cutting on the city’s East Side early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 4 a.m. to the 900 block of Poinsettia Street, not far from East Houston Street after receiving word about loud music.

According to police there was a fight involving two men from one apartment and a man from another apartment. Police said they found a man cut on his back and the alleged assailant at the scene.

The third person involved in the fight was not in the area, police said. A sergeant at the scene said the man stabbed had a “significant injury” even though he refused to go to the hospital.

Officers took one man into custody and found what they say was the weapon used.

The wife of the man in custody said her husband was taken in for a mental evaluation and that he has PTSD. She said they have had ongoing issues with the neighbors and that they initiated the trouble.