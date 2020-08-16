Silver Alert discontinued for 87-year-old man in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas – Update:

The Silver Alert issued for Baldwin has been discontinued, as of around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Original:

The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 87-year-old man.

A Silver Alert has been issued since his disappearance.

Floyd Baldwin, diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, was last seen at 7 p.m., Aug. 14, in the 5000 block of Southwind Street in Houston, authorities said.

Baldwin is described as being five feet, four inches tall with gray hair and brown eyes. It’s unknown what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance, police said.

He also drives a gold, 2000 Toyota Camry with a Texas license plate that reads, “GSD3093.”

Authorities said they believe his disappearance poses a threat to his own health and safety.

Anyone with more information on Baldwin’s whereabouts is urged to call police at 832-394-1840.

