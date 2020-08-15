Corpus Christi police asking for public’s help in search for missing woman

SAN ANTONIO – The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking for the public’s help in its search for a missing 22-year-old woman.

Paulina Hernandez was last seen at 2:30 a.m., Aug. 13, in the 6000 block of Airstream Drive in Corpus Christi, officials said.

Hernandez is described as being five feet and six inches tall, has brown hair, brown eyes and was wearing a blue tie-dye t-shirt and underwear at the time of her disappearance.

According to CCPD, a suspect in Hernandez’s disappearance has been identified as Thomas Anthony Hutchins II, 23. Hutchins was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, blue jeans and a beanie-style hat.

Hutchins is described as being five feet and five inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, police said.

According to the alert, Hutchins and Hernandez were last seen in a 2015 blue Honda Civic with Oklahoma license plate DLH434. Police said the vehicle has front end damage and is missing its front hubcaps.

Law enforcement officials believe Hernandez’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her own safety.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact Corpus Christi PD at 361-886-2802.

