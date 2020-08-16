San Antonio police asking for public’s help in finding missing 14-year-old

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl on the North Side.

Avril Grace Mendoza was last seen Saturday in the 400 block of Queen Anne Court, about two blocks from Mahncke Park.

Mendoza is described as being five feet and three inches tall, she weighs 116 pounds and has wavy shoulder-length hair. Mendoza was last seen wearing dark blue framed glasses, a black t-shirt and blue jean shorts.

Police say she was also wearing a silver and blue wolf pendant necklace at the time of her disappearance.

If you have any information or may know the whereabouts of Mendoza, you are urged to call the San Antonio Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring updates as they become available.

