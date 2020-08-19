Defenders Debrief: Woman invests, loses nearly $400K in aviation engine venture

SAN ANTONIO – The Defenders’ Dillon Collier joins GMSA@9 to talk about his latest story, one about an investor who lost nearly $400K in aviation engine venture.

Susan Perez provided records showing she invested a total of $380,000 in the Boerne-based aviation asset business, using retirement funds left by her late husband, a San Antonio Fire Department captain who died following complications from routine surgery in 2011.

To view the video, click above.

‘I feel cheated, angry’: Woman invested nearly $400K in aviation engine venture, lost nearly all of it

