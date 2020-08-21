Balloons released in memory of toddler that died from injuries at San Antonio hospital

SAN ANTONIO – Balloons were released in memory of a 2-year-old boy that died at a San Antonio hospital earlier this month.

The balloons were released Friday afternoon for Gideon Barideaux, on what would’ve been his third birthday.

Barideaux died Aug. 9 at the hospital from a subdural hemorrhage, according to officials.

The child was injured in Kerrville while his mother visited her boyfriend in the 3300 block of Legion Drive on Aug 6, a source familiar with the criminal investigation confirmed.

The boy was first taken to Peterson Regional Medical Center before he was flown to University Hospital by Air Medical, according to a news release put out by Kerrville police, where he died three days later.

At last check, police say no arrests have yet been made in the incident.

RELATED: Death of toddler injured in Kerrville ruled homicide