99ºF

Local News

Balloons released in memory of toddler that died from injuries at San Antonio hospital

Balloons were released Friday for Gideon Barideaux, on what would’ve been his third birthday

Tags: Balloons, toddler, Kerrville, homicide, police

SAN ANTONIO – Balloons were released in memory of a 2-year-old boy that died at a San Antonio hospital earlier this month.

The balloons were released Friday afternoon for Gideon Barideaux, on what would’ve been his third birthday.

Barideaux died Aug. 9 at the hospital from a subdural hemorrhage, according to officials.

The child was injured in Kerrville while his mother visited her boyfriend in the 3300 block of Legion Drive on Aug 6, a source familiar with the criminal investigation confirmed.

The boy was first taken to Peterson Regional Medical Center before he was flown to University Hospital by Air Medical, according to a news release put out by Kerrville police, where he died three days later.

At last check, police say no arrests have yet been made in the incident.

RELATED: Death of toddler injured in Kerrville ruled homicide

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.