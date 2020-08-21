Hasbro recalling Nerf water blaster toys due to high levels of lead

SAN ANTONIO – If you bought a Hasbro Inc. water blaster toy for your kid this summer, you may want to make sure it hasn’t been recalled.

Hasbro on Wednesday recalled the Nerf Super Soaker XP20 and the Nerf Super Soaker XP30 due to toxic material, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The sticker on the water tanks of the water guns “contain levels of lead in the ink that exceed the federal lead content ban,” the commission states.

“Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.”

Read also: FDA list of recalled hand sanitizers inflates to nearly 150

There are about 52,900 units, and they were sold exclusively at Target from March to July.

The XP20 is a green and orange hand-held water blaster that sold for $8, and the XP30 is orange and blue and sold for $13.

Consumers should contact Hasbro for information on how to obtain a full refund. They will be asked to unscrew the tank and send it to the manufacturer.

For more information, click here.