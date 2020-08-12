FDA list of recalled hand sanitizers inflates to nearly 150

SAN ANTONIO – The list of recalled hand sanitizer products that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers not to use due to potential methanol contamination has grown to nearly 150.

Data provided by the FDA lists 148 hand sanitizer products that are considered unsafe due to methanol contamination or because they contain “concerningly low levels of ethyl alcohol or isopropyl alcohol, which are active ingredients in hand sanitizer products.”

New products were added to the list as recently as Tuesday and some national retail chains like Walmart and Costco have issued recalls for unknowingly selling the contaminated products, including Keep It Clean hand sanitizer which was widely distributed by Walmart.

The FDA is advising consumers not to use these products as methanol, used in fuel, solvents and antifreeze, is poisonous to humans and substantial exposure could “result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.”

FDA officials said they were aware of reports of adverse events associated with the listed hand sanitizer products including adults and children who ingested products contaminated with methanol that led to blindness, hospitalizations and death. The investigation by the FDA into the use of methanol in hand sanitizers is ongoing.

The list of recalled products, including details about the manufacturers, can be found on the FDA website.

The names of the recalled products are listed in the document below:

FDA officials encourage “health care professionals, consumers and patients to report adverse events or quality problems experienced with the use of hand sanitizers to FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.”

The recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends consumers use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent ethanol.

It is still recommended to wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds and especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Related articles: