Stolen vehicle turns to pursuit and shots fired in Wimberley, Hays County Sheriff’s Office says

After responding to a call at an Exxon in Wimberley on Thursday, Hays County deputies ended up in a pursuit with the driver of the stolen car, according to the Hays County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities said that the driver of the stolen car took off heading north on Ranch Road 12 toward Dripping Springs. Deputies said they caught up with the suspect and eventually got the driver to stop.

The driver exited the car and opened fire on authorities, and they fired back, hitting the suspect, according to reports.

The suspect was taken to a hospital, as well as a deputy, who was not shot, but did suffer from non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.