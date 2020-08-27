WATCH LIVE: San Antonio City Councilman Peláez hosts virtual town hall on city’s homelessness response

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio City Councilman Manny Peláez, with District 8, is holding a virtual town hall to discuss the city’s collective community response to homelessness.

The virtual town hall is scheduled from 5:30- 7 p.m. Thursday on Facebook Live and can be viewed in the video livestream that will be added below.

The town hall aims to highlight the city’s response to homelessness in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and delve into potential new initiatives while also promoting public health in the community, according to Peláez.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic creating unprecedented levels of need throughout San Antonio, many residents are wondering what is being done by their city leadership to support some of our most vulnerable residents and respond to homelessness,” Peláez said in a release. “With homeowners and local businesses expressing frustrations with homeless encampments and litter, and concerns for the health and safety of those experiencing homelessness, it is important to highlight how the City and nonprofit partners are responding now, and what new initiatives are on the horizon.”

The town hall will feature a panel of local experts and leaders involved in the city’s response to homelessness, including Haven for Hope President and CEO Kenneth Wilson, City of San Antonio Department of Human Services Director Melody Woosley, DHS Homeless Services Administrator Morjoriee White, and a representative from the SAFFE Unit of the San Antonio Police Department.

For more information on the event, or to learn more about the city’s initiatives combatting homelessness, click here.

