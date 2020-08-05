KSAT Community to host virtual Mental Health Town Hall

SAN ANTONIO – With millions of people in the U.S. affected by mental illness each year, it’s important to measure how common mental illness is --- especially with the COVID-19 pandemic creating an unprecedented climate.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 1 in 5 U.S. adults experience mental illness each year, 1 in 25 U.S. adults experience serious mental illness each year, 1 in 6 U.S. youth aged 6-17 experience a mental health disorder each year.

To help individuals with mental health concerns, KSAT Community will be holding a virtual Mental Health Town Hall on Wednesday. Aug. 29 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. livestreamed on KSAT.com. A panel of experts will answer questions live and viewers can learn the signs of mental illness, how to report it and where to seek help.

