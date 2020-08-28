SAPD: Gun found on man who ran from park police after he was caught smoking pot on River Walk

SAN ANTONIO – An armed man is accused of trying to evade police after he was caught smoking marijuana on the River Walk Friday morning, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers said the incident began when a park police officer spotted the man who appeared to be smoking marijuana after 7 a.m. on the River Walk near Commerce Street.

As she approached him, he took off running, police said. During the chase, he appeared to be reaching into his pants, possibly to grab a weapon, according to SAPD.

She radioed in for help and officers caught him up on the street level of West Commerce Street near Bowie Street.

Officers found a gun on him as well as a wad of cash, police said.

He was arrested, but his charges are unknown at this time. It is unclear if anyone was injured during the foot chase.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

