Police, Crime Stoppers seek pair in carjacking on far Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for two people responsible for the carjacking of a woman at a far Northeast Side convenience store.

The incident occurred Aug. 24 around 4 a.m. at a Circle K in the 15000 block of Judson Road, not far from Nacogdoches Road.

According to police, the two armed suspects approached the woman as she got into her vehicle and demanded her car at gunpoint. That’s when, police said, the victim turned over her keys and the suspects fled in her vehicle.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.