SAISD prepares to welcome back small group of students

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District announced they plan to bring back a small group of students, as school safety indicators show a moderate risk with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Janell Rubio has two students who attend Lanier High School, but they began the school year virtually because of COVID-19.

She said her daughter is a freshman but is struggling with online learning. Rubio hopes her daughter will be back in the classroom as soon as it’s safe.

“Honestly health-wise I don’t want to send her back. I don’t want to send any of them back, but know that they need the help education-wise. I’m still drifting between both,” she said.

However, she is unsure of when the time will come and she worries how this will impact her daughter, who is also an honor student.

“She might not even make it through because of what’s going on with this pandemic and these campuses,” said Rubio.

SAISD plans to bring back 10% of students on September 8. They will gradually increase the number as it becomes safer to do so.

They will prioritize students who will benefit the most from in-person learning. The district said these are students who require special education, are academically at risk, or are younger learners.

Luke Amphlett is a teacher at Burbank High School and has kept a close eye on the city’s health metrics. He believes classrooms should open up carefully.

“It’s a really bad idea to go along with things that are not right and not safe,” said Amphlett.

Amphlett misses the interaction he once had with students, but said a proper plan needs to be in place before classes fill up.

“We should be looking at how seriously campuses and school districts are prepared to bring students back safely,” he said.

He said education and health should never have to be a choice.

“We should take them getting access to our schools very seriously. No one should be arguing against that. Face-to-face learning is best for everyone,” Amphlett said.

