AMBER Alert issued for 2 missing girls from Atlanta, Texas

ATLANTA, Texas – The Atlanta (Texas) Police Department is searching for a 1-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl who were reported missing on Monday.

Authorities are looking for 1-year-old Tru Speratos and 11-year-old Alex Arwood, who were last seen on the 300 block of Tipton Street in Atlanta in a Gold 2007 Honda Odyssey with a Texas license plate number MBD2390.

Tru has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a multi-colored onesie and tutu, while Alex is 4 feet, 9 inches tall with sandy hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black tank top and black shorts, authorities said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department at 903-796-7973.