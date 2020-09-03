2020 Floresville Peanut Festival postponed, two festivals planned for next year

Floresville – Another event has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 76th Annual Peanut Festival has been moved from October to March 25 - 27. Which means, there will be two festivals planned for next year.

In an announcement, the Peanut Festival board of directors said while the October event is postponed, a private coronation will still be held and a mini peanut parade will take place on Oct. 10 by invitation only.

“Our goal is to provide the same safe family-friendly festival experience to our community and visitors near and far,” the announcement read.

More information will be released at a later date on details about the rescheduled event.

Other big events canceled this year due to COVID-19 includes the Poteet Strawberry Festival, Wurstfest, Fiesta, State Fair of Texas and Oktoberfest in Fredericksburg.