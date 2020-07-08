Oktoberfest in Fredericksburg has been canceled out of precaution

Fredericksburg, TEXAS – A popular event in Fredericksburg will not take place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Oktoberfest was scheduled for this October but organizers announced that in the first time in its 40-year history the event will be canceled due to increasing concerns with the spread of COVID-19.

“We certainly do not want to risk the safety and well-being of the Pedernales Creatives Arts Alliance (sponsors of Oktoberfest), our attendees, volunteers and all involved with the production of Oktoberfest,” event producer Debbie Reeh said.

This year would have been the 40th anniversary of the event. It plans to return Oct. 1-3, 2021.

Many events have had to cancel this year due to COVID-19.