Couple found dead in Stone Oak home ID’d by Medical Examiner’s office

SAN ANTONIO – A husband and wife found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a Stone Oak-area home have been identified.

Gabriella and Joseph Albright, ages 55 and 67, were found dead before 1 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 800 block of Windhurst in The Peak at Promontory on San Antonio’s North Side, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The department did not disclose their cause of death, but San Antonio police said a relative found them with gunshot wounds.

Jennifer Rodriguez, a police spokesperson, said the relative went to check on one of the residents after not hearing from them.

“A relative came to the location and unfortunately made this horrible discovery,” she said at the scene.

SAPD on Thursday named Joseph Albright as the gunman and said he was found with the handgun.

Neighbors did not report hearing gunshots, and police have never been called to the home before.

Rodriguez said investigators will continue talking to neighbors and relatives in an effort to “get answers” for the victims’ loved ones.

The investigation remains active, police said.

