Man steals two cars, causes crash, gets away

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a man who went on a mini-crime spree Thursday afternoon on the city’s South Side.

Police said the trouble started when the man stole a car near Gerald Avenue and was soon chased by the owner in another vehicle.

While trying to get away, the suspect hit a Honda before flipping the stolen car over and hitting a house, police said.

The suspect then ran off and stole another car on Commercial Avenue, police said.

The suspect backed up into a witness, who pulled out a a gun and fired as the suspect drove off.

The witness and the driver of the Honda were taken to the hospital.