Old Navy will pay employees to serve as poll workers

Old Navy will pay employees who take time off to vote and serve as poll workers on Election Day.

The clothing retailer made the announcement Tuesday in a Facebook post saying it’s partnering with Power the Polls, an organization helping to recruit poll workers “in the midst of a nationwide poll worker shortage.”

A Pew Research Center article notes that the majority of poll workers are over the age of 60 but, due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, many previous poll workers are choosing to remain at home this year.

As part of Old Navy’s announcement, the company said it will give its 50,000 employees paid time off to serve as poll workers on Election day and will offer up to 3 paid hours off to vote.

BIG NEWS! We’re partnering with Power the Polls to empower our 50,000 employees with paid time off to serve as poll... Posted by Old Navy on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Interested in becoming a poll worker? Sign up here at Powerthepolls.org.

“In Texas, at a minimum, to be eligible for appointment as an election worker/clerk a person must be a U.S citizen and a qualified voter of the territory of the election,” according to HarrisVotes.com

Poll workers will be provided PPE, Power the Polls officials state. Reach out to your local jurisdiction for specific information regarding polling sites.

