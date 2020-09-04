Predictions COVID-19 vaccine ready this fall ‘unrealistic,’ Texas Biomed CEO says

SAN ANTONIO – Predictions by the White House that a COVID-19 vaccine could be ready by mid-October, and possibly distributed weeks later, are being called “unrealistic” by Dr. Larry Schlesinger, Texas Biomed CEO.

“Now, it could happen. Anything is possible, but I think it’s highly unlikely just given where we are today,” Schlesinger said.

He should know since Texas Biomed is testing many of the therapies and vaccines being developed for pharmaceutical companies, as well as developing its own vaccines.

Schlesinger pointed out the major trials underway are only in their early to mid-stages.

He said fully completing the Phase 3 trials would provide the first data whether the vaccine is safe and effective.

“It is risky, in my opinion, to go even faster because it can put lives at stake,” Schlesinger said.

“I’m cautiously optimistic,” he said. “It’s just that we have to go through the process.”

He also said, “The time is now for leaders and science and health care to speak with one voice and to get it right for the public.”

Their trust is vital, he said.

“So that the public can be confident and comfortable that the vaccine they put in their arm is going to work and it’s not going to cause problems,” Schlesinger said.

