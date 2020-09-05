87ºF

You can score a dozen glazed doughnuts from Krispy Kreme for just $1 on Saturday

The promotion is just in time for Labor Day weekend and is only valid Saturday, Sept. 5

Cody King, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Donut miss this sweet deal! Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen, original glazed doughnuts for just $1 on Saturday.

The promotion is just in time for Labor Day weekend, and is only valid on Sept. 5.

Anyone that purchases a dozen doughnuts from Krispy Kreme can purchase a dozen of original glazed doughnuts for just $1, according to store officials.

The promotion can only be redeemed for take-out or drive-thru orders.

