You can score a dozen glazed doughnuts from Krispy Kreme for just $1 on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – Donut miss this sweet deal! Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen, original glazed doughnuts for just $1 on Saturday.

The promotion is just in time for Labor Day weekend, and is only valid on Sept. 5.

A delicious #LaborDay #weekend is headed your way! Buy any dozen, get $1 #OriginalGlazed dozen, TOMORROW ONLY! 🎉🍩 #KrispyKreme



Participating US shops only. 9/5 only – not valid for online orders. Not valid with other offers. All other info here https://t.co/V4PqLuC3cQ pic.twitter.com/YVDTGJFaTo — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) September 4, 2020

Anyone that purchases a dozen doughnuts from Krispy Kreme can purchase a dozen of original glazed doughnuts for just $1, according to store officials.

The promotion can only be redeemed for take-out or drive-thru orders.

