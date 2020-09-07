Smaller, steady crowds take to Comal County rivers on Labor Day

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Some folks who had the day off for Labor day decided to celebrate the holiday in New Braunfels with a little fun in the sun.

The Comal River was one of the hot spots to cool off even though the COVID-19 pandemic has led to restrictions throughout the area.

A 4-hour drive from Grove in southeast Texas didn’t stop Priscilla Garcia from tubing the river.

”We’re pretty happy to be here,” Garcia said. “I’m very spontaneous, so it’s just something that we wanted to do.”

Josh Trouth came all the way from Lake Charles, Louisiana.

While Trouth plans to have fun, he is mindful about the pandemic dangers that may be lurking.

”I’ll keep my distance. Washing hands is good. I mean, that’s something people should’ve been doing 20 years ago,” he said.

In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, river access from public parks in the area is still closed off.

But with tubing outfitters like the Float In renting river access, there was more than enough opportunity for folks to jump in and chill out.