Man attacked during home invasion on Southwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was attacked during a home invasion late Monday night.

Officers were called around 11 p.m. to a home in the 300 block of Hollenbeck Avenue, not far from Quintana Road after receiving word of someone injuried.

According to police, a woman knocked on the man’s door and when he answered, two men forced their way in and told the man they were taking his stuff.

Police said the victim was stabbed in the lower back and had some items stolen from his home. The man was treated at the scene by EMS crews.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. A description of the suspects was not given. The investigation is ongoing, police said.