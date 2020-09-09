Motorcyclist killed in northeast San Antonio crash, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist in his 30s is dead after crashing with a minivan on the Northeast Side, officials say.

The incident happened in the 15100 block of Nacogdoches Road near Judson Road.

Officials say the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Nacogdoches, and a driver in a minivan was turning left into a subdivision. The motorcycle collided with the minivan, throwing the motorcyclist off the bike and into the air.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. Officials say individuals inside the minivan were not hurt.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this article when more details become available.