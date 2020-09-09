Want to start making deliveries for extra cash or to make ends meet? Avoid these insurance pitfalls.

SAN ANTONIO – Are you looking to make some extra cash by making local deliveries for food or other essentials? You may want to check your auto policy first.

With many still working or learning from home, making deliveries may be an excellent way to make ends meet or help with extra cash.

If you are not covered by your insurance policy to drive for work, and if the company you want to work for doesn’t have an insurance policy that covers its drivers, then you may end up paying for any damage if you get into an accident on the job.

The Federal Trade Commission says many delivery and ridesharing companies do not cover costs for medical bills or car repairs if you get into an accident on the job. Many personal auto insurance policies also won’t cover the business use of your personal vehicle.

Before applying to become a delivery driver, the FTC says you should consider the following:

First, ask the company you want to work for if they have an insurance policy that covers you on the job. And, if they do have one, make sure to get a copy of that policy. Some companies may only cover you when you’re on your way to make a delivery and not while you’re waiting for the next one, so it’s essential to read any company’s insurance policy carefully.

Next, ask your auto insurance company if your policy will cover you while driving for work. The FTC says some auto insurers are extending coverage for delivery drivers during the pandemic.

Lastly, suppose your insurance company does not cover you with your existing policy. In that case, you may need to get a commercial auto policy, which covers business uses, like deliveries or driving for a ride-share company.

Once you get the coverage you need, you can start making deliveries and happily serving customers.

For more information from the FTC, click here.

