Silver Alert for 86-year-old man from Del Rio discontinued

DEL RIO, Texas. – UPDATE: The Texas Department of Public Safety has discontinued the Silver Alert for 86-year-old Margarito Mendoza from Del Rio.

(Previously)

A Silver Alert was issued for 86-year-old Margarito Meza, who went missing Sept. 9 at around 9 p.m., according to the Del Rio Police Department.

Authorities said Meza was last seen on foot in the 400 block of East Rodriguez Street in Del Rio.

He was last seen wearing tan pants, a tan shirt, brown shoes and possibly wearing a ball cap style hat, according to reports.

Police said Meza was also diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Del Rio Police at 830-309-8770.