Mehr Foundation aims to increase Census participation through food giveaway

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio non-profit aims to increase Census participation by speaking everyone’s language: Food.

The Mehr Foundation of San Antonio held a food giveaway and 2020 Census event Sunday, encouraging the public to be counted.

FOR REGISTERED INDIVIDUALS: Good morning and thank you for registering for our free meal / food drive! We are excited... Posted by Mehr foundation on Sunday, September 13, 2020

The organization said 300 people received a free pre-packaged food box that included chicken, rice salad and more. While people were driving up to get their food, they were also reminded about the 2020 Census deadline, which is Sept. 30.

Organizers said their goal is to hold events that benefit the community. The next event is scheduled for next Sunday.

