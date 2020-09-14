30 restaurants KSAT viewers want to open in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – When we polled our viewers what restaurant should open up in San Antonio, one name kept coming up: Waffle House.

The Georgia-based diner that serves breakfast food 24-7 has locations across the nation, but none in the Alamo City. The closest we’ve come to getting the chain here was a pop-up food truck last year for National Waffle Week in downtown.

We’ve pulled a list of 30 more restaurants that you’re craving based on comments on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Follow our platforms to have your voice heard on future polls.

We also want to hear from our readers on KSAT.com. Let us know in the comment section below what restaurant should open up in San Antonio.

Waffle House for SURE!!! aliciabarreratv on Instagram

Taco Beuno, Braum’s, Tom+Chee, Chicken Salad Chick dancin' in September on Twitter

Brusters Real Ice Cream kierstenlee20 on Instagram

Rosas cafe is what I miss from back home in wtx! Laura Armijo Ramirez on Facebook

CoCos, Numero Uno pizza, Shakeys Pizza, Portos Bakery, Clairmans Village. luis11006 on Instagram

Don’t know if it’s would be considered a restaurant but Voodoo Donuts from Austin queensalazar on Instagram

Jalapeño Tree, we had it when we lived in Tyler,Tx! Janel Trevino on Facebook

Bojangles!!!!! This NC girl needs her bo berry biscuits. Eléna Davis on Twitter

Howlin Rays!! They only have one location and it’s in California 😭😭😭 Stephanie Reyes on Facebook

Chico’s tacos out of El Paso! mitch78148 on Instagram

Shakeys Pizza! Maybe Braums love their Chocolate chip shakes and burgers!! The Hat or Tommy’s Burgers we need a good Pastrami place here! Xavier N Wendy Juanes on Facebook

If there is anything I learned from my time in a Virginia is that there is nothing better than a Bo-berry biscuit from Bojangels. Second to that, nothing cures a hangover better than Waffle House. Therefore. Please bring us both. Morielle on Twitter

I wish Peoples would open another restaurant here again. They have one in Corpus. Also I would like to see a Charlestons restaurant in San Antonio. edwardssusanwalker on Instagram

Ponchos, with an extra flag at my table. Christina Torrey on Facebook

House of Pies Pablo Magallanez on Twitter

Arni’s Pizza from Indianapolis/Lafayette Indiana. David Bias on Facebook

Cincinnati Chili....spaghetti with chili and heaps of cheese. Intriguing. The Calistoga Kid on Twitter

Buca di Beppo! Austin, Dallas & Houston have them why can’t we? Nikki Hesse Guerra on Facebook

Stans donuts. From Chicago. gonative.alyssa on Instagram

Hartz chicken like they have in Houston when I grew up with ther buffet 😋😋😋😋fried gizzards😋😋😋ooooo yummmy Lisa Delgado on Facebook

Famous Dave’s Or Pizza King Kristy Thomas Gerard on Facebook

White castles 🏰 i_rize0125 on Instagram

Nando’s...been waiting for a long time!! Prod1963 on Twitter

My husband would die for a Bojangles. I want a Cookout. Danielle Wright on Facebook

Bojangles for sure!! If you haven’t had a Cajun Filet Biscuit you’re missing out!!! carolina_catfishking on Instagram

Taco Casa!! Kelly Cross on Twitter

Roscoes chicken and waffles Andrew Hernandez on Facebook

Waffle House, Checkers, Bojangles, Braum’s Ice Cream & White Castle for starters DMVChica202 on Twitter

Bring back Bonanza!!!! I miss that salad bar so much!! Nicole C Flores on Facebook