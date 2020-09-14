30 restaurants KSAT viewers want to open in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – When we polled our viewers what restaurant should open up in San Antonio, one name kept coming up: Waffle House.
The Georgia-based diner that serves breakfast food 24-7 has locations across the nation, but none in the Alamo City. The closest we’ve come to getting the chain here was a pop-up food truck last year for National Waffle Week in downtown.
We’ve pulled a list of 30 more restaurants that you’re craving based on comments on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Follow our platforms to have your voice heard on future polls.
We also want to hear from our readers on KSAT.com. Let us know in the comment section below what restaurant should open up in San Antonio. (Create a free KSAT.com account here to join the conversation.)
Waffle House for SURE!!!aliciabarreratv on Instagram
Taco Beuno, Braum’s, Tom+Chee, Chicken Salad Chickdancin' in September on Twitter
Brusters Real Ice Creamkierstenlee20 on Instagram
Rosas cafe is what I miss from back home in wtx!Laura Armijo Ramirez on Facebook
CoCos, Numero Uno pizza, Shakeys Pizza, Portos Bakery, Clairmans Village.luis11006 on Instagram
Don’t know if it’s would be considered a restaurant but Voodoo Donuts from Austinqueensalazar on Instagram
Jalapeño Tree, we had it when we lived in Tyler,Tx!Janel Trevino on Facebook
Bojangles!!!!! This NC girl needs her bo berry biscuits.Eléna Davis on Twitter
Howlin Rays!! They only have one location and it’s in California 😭😭😭Stephanie Reyes on Facebook
Chico’s tacos out of El Paso!mitch78148 on Instagram
Shakeys Pizza! Maybe Braums love their Chocolate chip shakes and burgers!! The Hat or Tommy’s Burgers we need a good Pastrami place here!Xavier N Wendy Juanes on Facebook
If there is anything I learned from my time in a Virginia is that there is nothing better than a Bo-berry biscuit from Bojangels. Second to that, nothing cures a hangover better than Waffle House. Therefore. Please bring us both.Morielle on Twitter
I wish Peoples would open another restaurant here again. They have one in Corpus. Also I would like to see a Charlestons restaurant in San Antonio.edwardssusanwalker on Instagram
Ponchos, with an extra flag at my table.Christina Torrey on Facebook
House of PiesPablo Magallanez on Twitter
Arni’s Pizza from Indianapolis/Lafayette Indiana.David Bias on Facebook
Cincinnati Chili....spaghetti with chili and heaps of cheese. Intriguing.The Calistoga Kid on Twitter
Buca di Beppo! Austin, Dallas & Houston have them why can’t we?Nikki Hesse Guerra on Facebook
Stans donuts. From Chicago.gonative.alyssa on Instagram
Hartz chicken like they have in Houston when I grew up with ther buffet 😋😋😋😋fried gizzards😋😋😋ooooo yummmyLisa Delgado on Facebook
Famous Dave’s Or Pizza KingKristy Thomas Gerard on Facebook
White castles 🏰i_rize0125 on Instagram
Nando’s...been waiting for a long time!!Prod1963 on Twitter
My husband would die for a Bojangles.
I want a Cookout.Danielle Wright on Facebook
Bojangles for sure!! If you haven’t had a Cajun Filet Biscuit you’re missing out!!!carolina_catfishking on Instagram
Taco Casa!!Kelly Cross on Twitter
Roscoes chicken and wafflesAndrew Hernandez on Facebook
Waffle House, Checkers, Bojangles, Braum’s Ice Cream & White Castle for startersDMVChica202 on Twitter
Bring back Bonanza!!!! I miss that salad bar so much!!Nicole C Flores on Facebook
Bojangles!!! Whenever we go back to visit family in VA and the south we go. The steak biscuits are sublime (essentially a tender chicken fried steak on a tender biscuit) and dirty rice! So so do good!!Birdy Evans on Facebook