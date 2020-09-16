San Antonio throws shade at Kawhi Leonard on social media after Clippers meltdown

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs fans are apparently not over Kawhi Leonard forcing a trade out of San Antonio in the summer of 2018.

They took full advantage of Leonard and the LA Clippers meltdown Tuesday night in the playoffs.

Spurs fans went on social media to throw shade at the former San Antonio all-star. Here’s some reaction:

spurs fans watching kawhi leonard fail pic.twitter.com/rKHFQIhZX9 — святой джош (@jdotgrimes01) September 16, 2020

Thought I moved on from Kawhi leaving the Spurs, but this loss feels good 😁 pic.twitter.com/G6Osf8GqrR — Alejandro Estrada (@MEstradaRA) September 16, 2020

Kawhi's starting to realize that most teams aren't the Duncan-era Spurs or the 2019 Raptors. https://t.co/dJrZdEnb6Q — Mike Prada (@MikePradaNBA) September 16, 2020

Me thinking about all the incoming Kawhi blew a 3-1 lead memes pic.twitter.com/1Vmhzy28ZE — Spurs Fan Art (@SaSpursFanArt) September 16, 2020

all this Kawhi slander on the TL pic.twitter.com/SHsLO2cf6L — /r/spurs (@redditspurs) September 16, 2020

man I don’t think twitter even went this hard at the we warriors when they blew their 3-1 lead lol — /r/spurs (@redditspurs) September 16, 2020

Today was a beautiful day. The team with Kawhi and Marcus Morris getting their just dessert. Every Spurs fan in the world is smiling. — Marie (@MarieJo37395500) September 16, 2020

- Kawhi wanted to go to LA

- Kawhi & his uncle spun a narrative that the #Spurs were mishandling his injury.

- He got his wish & just blew a 3-1 lead with the Clips.

- Thanks for 2014, but I'm enjoying this. #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/SxfKCooM3e — Josh Paredes (@Josh810) September 16, 2020

Me being a petty Spurs fan still salty about Kawhi 🤣 pic.twitter.com/M3cceVhceA — Michael Gutierrez (@michaelgtz15) September 16, 2020

Kawhi really left the spurs, coach pop, the raptors, coach nurse, to play with pandemic p and blow a 3-1 lead pic.twitter.com/R3nxu3mUHt — jax 💈 (@jaxhighlights) September 16, 2020

Uncle Dennis wanted Kawhi to play in a big market and he left two perfect situations with the Raptors and Spurs. pic.twitter.com/vVb2D6L0KC — Hook'em (@thelonghorns12) September 16, 2020

Kawhi Leonard left the Spurs, for this? — Alfonso Del Quan XI (@thehalestone) September 16, 2020