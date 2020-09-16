89ºF

San Antonio throws shade at Kawhi Leonard on social media after Clippers meltdown

Leonard and Clippers lose in Game 7 of Western Conference semifinals

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers of the LA Clippers drives the ball against Jerami Grant #9 of the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter in Game Seven of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 15, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
SAN ANTONIO – Spurs fans are apparently not over Kawhi Leonard forcing a trade out of San Antonio in the summer of 2018.

They took full advantage of Leonard and the LA Clippers meltdown Tuesday night in the playoffs.

Spurs fans went on social media to throw shade at the former San Antonio all-star. Here’s some reaction:

