‘I’m not going to let her go': Son fights for answers after mother’s remains found in south Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Stephon Tatum says he misses his mother’s smile, their conversations and her love.

The partial remains of his 55-year old mother, Connie Tatum, were found on July 28, 2020, in the 1500 block of Losoya Drive in south Bexar County.

“You only have one mother, and you want someone to help you,” Stephon Tatum said.

He is trying to understand why someone would hurt his mother. In the past year, she had been having health issues, including two strokes.

“I’m struggling day to day. You know, I still want to know more,” he said. “I want the person that was responsible for this to be brought to justice, you know, the right way.”

The mother and son lived together. Tatum says he last saw his mother around mid-July when she was headed to the Travel Inn at Rittiman Road near I-35 with someone she knew. He says she would often visit friends and relatives for a day or two.

“I was already dreading something because she hadn’t been home for like close to 10 days to two weeks. I already had been looking for her,” Tatum said.

Tatum said he was going to file a missing person’s report the day detectives called on July 4.

“My mom didn’t do anything that bad to anyone to deserve what happened to her,” he said. “She didn’t owe anybody any money or anything like that. So I don’t see who could have done this.”

Tatum has been passing out flyers in the area where his mother was last headed in hopes of getting someone to trigger some leads and an arrest.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has not said how Connie Tatum died, but the agency is investigating the case as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 if their tip leads to an arrest.

Stephon Tatum says he has not had a funeral for his mother because her body has not yet been released.