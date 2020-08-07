Human remains found in south Bexar County identified

SAN ANTONIO – Update:

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar has identified the human remains found late last month in south Bexar County during a briefing on Friday afternoon.

The human remains found on July 28 in the 1500 block of Losoya Drive belong to 55-year-old Connie Tatum.

Salazar said Tatum frequented the Northeast Side of San Antonio, and it’s unclear how she came to be in the location where her body was found.

Her remains are not complete, according to Salazar, and there are a few other body parts missing. The Medical Examiner’s Office was able to obtain fingerprints from the remains, which lead to Tatum’s identification.

It’s unclear what happened to Tatum, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, and the investigation is still in its preliminary stages.

Anyone with more information on the case is urged to contact the BCSO at 210-335-6000.

Original:

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar will provide an update Friday afternoon on the homicide investigation regarding the human remains found in south Bexar County late last month.

Sheriff Salazar will also provide more details surrounding the Curtis Perry missing persons case.

A man walking his dog found the human remains on July 28 in the 1500 block of Losoya Drive, near Spanish Grant, and he notified authorities.

Sheriff Salazar previously said the remains were in such a stage of decomposition that homicide detectives couldn’t initially tell if the victim was male or female.

