San Antonio realtor fired for threatening to ‘hunt’ Black Lives Matter protesters

SAN ANTONIO – Ron Reyes, a San Antonio Realtor, has been let go from Keller Williams Realty after posting controversial comments on Facebook earlier this week.

MySanAntonio.com first reported the story Wednesday and shared a screenshot of Reyes' comment on a Defund Police SA post from Sunday that reads:

“I saw the news coverage of your pathetic parade or protest or whatever. 25 people max. Disrupted by ONE TRUMP SUPPORTER IN A PICKUP. WE ARE GONNA HUNT YOU DOWN WHERE YOU LIVE. WE ARE GONNA FOLLOW YOU TO THE HOLES YOU LIVE IN AND TAKE IT STRAIGHT TO YOU. Protest ok. Make threats, bring violence you’ll get it back times 10."

Reyes is referring to an incident that occurred in downtown San Antonio Saturday when a man appeared to drive a Ford pickup truck, adorned with American and Trump 2020 flags, through a group of Black Lives Matter protesters yelling for them to "get the f**k out of the way, MySanAntonio.com reported. No injuries were reported due to the incident but police have said they are looking into the incident.

His comments on the Defund Police SA Facebook page were brought to the attention of Jack Hawthorne, CEO of Keller Williams Heritage, who posted a response on Facebook regarding Reyes' initial comments saying that they “do not reflect our company culture or values.”

Hawthorne said the company “terminated our relationship” with Reyes and thanked the community for bringing it to his attention.

Defund Police SA is a local group that is pushing for reform and looking to repeal Chapters 174 and 143 of the Texas local government code and “reinvest those funds into ways that actually make our communities safe.”

Reyes was previously listed as a Realtor on the San Antonio Board of Realtor’s (SABOR) search but that page has since been deleted based on an archived version of the page accessed by KSAT. KSAT has reached out to SABOR officials for comment.

There no longer appears to be an active social media page on Facebook for Reyes.

READ MORE FROM KSAT.COM: