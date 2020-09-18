GMSA@9 Debrief: New San Antonio initiative looks to increase number of Latina voters

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT12′s Erica Hernandez joins GMSA@9 to discuss a new San Antonio initiative that looks to increase the number of Latina voters.

According to Pew Research, Latinos are expected for the first time to be the nation’s largest racial or ethnic minority in a U.S. presidential election, with a record 32 million projected to be eligible to vote.

Despite that statistic, the number of Latinos registered to vote is still far below the 60 million Latinos who live in the country.



