SAN ANTONIO – This week’s KSAT Explains debrief on GMSA at 9 takes a look at when students will return to school this fall.

Myra Arthur discusses the challenges local superintendents, educators, parents and students from our area face returning to school during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We also dive into the concerns from students and how private schools are approaching the new school year.

You can watch or stream the full episode of “KSAT Explains: Back to school during a pandemic” right here.

Read also: