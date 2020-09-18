Recipe: Arroz con pollo in celebration of National Rice Month

SAN ANTONIO – ssRice is the oldest known food still consumed today and is a staple in many kitchens.

One popular dish in many Hispanic kitchens is arroz con pollo (chicken and rice).

There are many different varieties but it can be done easily with just a few ingredients.

Below is a basic recipe and don’t ask for measurements I was always taught to season to desired taste -- you know a touch of this and that.

Easy Arroz Con Pollo

Ingredients: Vegetable oil, white rice, ground comino, chopped onion flakes, garlic powder, chicken bouillon, tomato bouillon (tomato sauce can also be used as a substitute), salt and pepper, bone-in chicken thighs or quarters (chicken breasts can be used as well).

Steps:

Heat up about a tablespoon of oil in a skillet or pot

Pour rice in the pot (about a cup) and stir while it browns

Once the rice has some color to it, add water (about 2.5 cups)

Season with comino, chopped onion flakes, garlic powder, chicken bouillon, tomato bouillon, salt and pepper

Give it a quick stir and then add the chicken (I use two chicken quarters and cut them into drumsticks and thighs)

Next cover the pot or pan and let cook at medium to low heat for about 20 to 30 minutes or until rice and chicken are both done (chicken should cook to an internal temperature of 165 degrees)

Once done, serve immediately and enjoy with a side of beans and a tortilla

