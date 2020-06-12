‘We don’t know what lies ahead’: West Side Mexican restaurant struggles amid COVID-19 pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – For over 40 years Gilbert's Mexican Restaurant has been a staple on the west side.

The last few months have caused owner Gilbert Rodriguez to feel stressed and often times depressed.

“I never thought this was going to happen and it scares me because we don’t know what lies ahead,” Rodriguez said.

The first time we visited the restaurant for Flavor Favs back in 2016, the place was jammed packed and full of energy.

Now, only a few tables are open and a few customers will dine in or order a to-go order.

Rodriguez has had to worry about how to pay the bills and his employees since coronavirus forced all restaurants to close in March.

He has since reopened, but the steady stream of customers has not returned.

"People are afraid to come," Rodriguez said.

The restaurant has made all CDC guidelines a priority and only allowed to be at 50% capacity.

Despite the changes, you can still get the same great food and the full menu is still available to-go as well.

"I thank all my customers for supporting me all these years," Rodriguez said.

Gilbert’s Mexican Restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday and is located at 8138 Marbach Rd.